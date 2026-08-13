In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin DB11 and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 53 4MATIC Plus. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. AMG EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs AMG EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db11
|Amg eqs
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 3.29 Cr
|₹ 2.45 Cr
|Range
|-
|526 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-