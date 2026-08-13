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Aston Martin DB11 vs Maserati MC20

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs MC20 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db11 Mc20
BrandAston MartinMaserati
Price₹ 3.29 Cr₹ 3.69 Cr
Mileage8.9 kmpl8.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity5198 cc3000 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders126

Filters
DB11
Aston Martin DB11
Evolution
₹3.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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MC20
Maserati MC20
Coupe
₹3.69 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin DB11 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Steering Controls
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left Side
Ignition Start Stop Button
Upholstery Details
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
675 Nm @ 2000 rpm730 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.98.6 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm630 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
301-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V83.0L Nettuno Twin-Turbocharged 90 V6
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
694517 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
42.9 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3000 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersDouble Wishbone with Active Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersDouble Wishbone with Semi-virtual Steering and Active Shock Absorbers
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20305 / 30 R20
Length
47394669 mm
Wheelbase
28052700 mm
Kerb Weight
18751500 kg
Height
12791224 mm
Width
19402178 mm
No of Seating Rows
21 Rows
Seating Capacity
42 Person
Doors
22 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7860 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontNo
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Warranty (Years)
34
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited80000
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
26
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Head-rests
FrontFront
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,75,44,6563,69,00,000
Ex-Showroom Price
3,29,00,0003,69,00,000
RTO
33,44,0000
Insurance
13,00,1560
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,06,9817,93,124

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