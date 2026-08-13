In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Maserati MC20, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Maserati MC20 Price starts at Rs. 3.69 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. MC20: 3000 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs MC20 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db11
|Mc20
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 3.29 Cr
|₹ 3.69 Cr
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|8.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|3000 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|6