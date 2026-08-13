In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Lexus LX, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs LX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db11
|Lx
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 3.29 Cr
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|8