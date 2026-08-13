In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Lamborghini Urus Performante, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Lamborghini Urus Performante Price starts at Rs. 4.22 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Twin-Turbo V8. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. Urus Performante: 3996 cc engine, 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs Urus Performante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db11
|Urus performante
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.29 Cr
|₹ 4.22 Cr
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|7.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|3996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|12
|8