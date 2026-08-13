In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin DB11 and Lamborghini Urus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution and Lamborghini Urus Price starts at Rs. 4.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. Urus: 3996 cc engine, 5.5 to 7.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs Urus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db11
|Urus
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|Lamborghini
|Price
|₹ 3.29 Cr
|₹ 4.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|5.5 to 7.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-