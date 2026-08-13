hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsDB11 vs Roma

Aston Martin DB11 vs Ferrari Roma

In 2026 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Ferrari Roma, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution, Ferrari Roma Price starts at Rs. 3.76 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. Roma: 3855 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs Roma Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db11 Roma
BrandAston MartinFerrari
Price₹ 3.29 Cr₹ 3.76 Cr
Mileage8.9 kmpl8.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity5198 cc3855 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders128

Filters
DB11
Aston Martin DB11
Evolution
₹3.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roma
Ferrari Roma
Coupe
₹3.76 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Aston Martin DB11 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Steering Controls
Front Right Side
Headlight
Front Left Side
Left Side View
Steering Wheel
Configuration Selector Knob
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
675 Nm @ 2000 rpm760 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.98.93
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm612 bhp @ 5750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
301320
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V83.9L F154BH Twin-Turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
694714
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
43.4
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3855 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
NoNo
Spare Wheel
AlloyNo
Braking Performance
3232
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20245 / 35 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent Multi-link, Optional MagneRide System
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersIndependent with Double Wishbones, Optional MagneRide System
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20285 / 35 R20
Length
47394656
Wheelbase
28052670
Kerb Weight
18751570
Height
12791301
Width
19401974
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
44
Doors
22
Fuel Tank Capacity
7880
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesNo
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerRemote with Boot Opener
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteRemote Operated
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNot Available
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesOptional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
26+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoOptional
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyOptional
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledOptional
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,75,44,6564,28,95,899
Ex-Showroom Price
3,29,00,0003,76,00,000
RTO
33,44,00038,14,000
Insurance
13,00,15614,81,399
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,06,9819,22,000

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Mahindra BE 6 Formula E is a special edition iteration of the electric SUV, drawing inspiration from Formula E race cars.
2026 Mahindra BE 6 Formula E ready to debut on August 15; teaser shows C-shaped DRLs, tail lamps
13 Aug 2026
The Roma Spider now stands as the entry-level convertible in Ferrari's lineup.
Ferrari pulls plug on Portofino M to make room for entry-level Roma Spider
19 Mar 2023
Ferrari Amalfi shares its platform with the Roma.
Ferrari Amalfi revealed globally with 640 hp, will replace Roma
3 Jul 2025
The updated 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N facelift has begun reaching customers.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N deliveries commence
13 Aug 2026
Honda to collaborate with Tata for a new modular platform, as per a Blooberg report
Honda to collaborate with Tata for a new modular platform
13 Aug 2026
The all-new Ferrari Amalfi is a successor to the Ferrari Roma.
Ferrari Amalfi: Check 5 key highlights of the sports coupe that succeeds the Roma
5 Jul 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
30 Sept 2023
The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
10 Jul 2020
Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
17 Oct 2023
The Marvel X launched by MG Motor at Auto Expo 2020.
Video: MG Motor launches Marvel X at Auto Expo
5 Feb 2020
Skoda Slavia
2022 Skoda Slavia 1.0-litre TSI: First Drive Review
28 Feb 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers