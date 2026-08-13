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Aston Martin DB11 vs BMW XM

In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin DB11 and BMW XM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution and BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs XM Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Db11 Xm
BrandAston MartinBMW
Price₹ 3.29 Cr₹ 2.55 Cr
Range-4271 km/charge
Mileage8.9 kmpl61.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity-25.7 kwh
Engine Capacity5198 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
DB11
Aston Martin DB11
Evolution
₹3.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aston Martin DB11 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Speakers
Front Left Side
Door View Of Driver Seat
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Specification
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
675 Nm @ 2000 rpm650 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.961.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm483 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Top Speed
301-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableElectric
Driving Range
6944271 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
44.3 seconds
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTwin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No-
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Braking Performance
32-
Front Tyres
255 / 40 R20275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-link, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersFive-link axle with 'M' Adaptive Dampers
Front Suspension
Independent double wishbone, coil springs, anti-roll bar and adaptive dampersDouble-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive Dampers
Rear Tyres
295 / 35 R20275 / 45 R21
Length
47395110 mm
Wheelbase
28053105 mm
Kerb Weight
18752785 kg
Height
12791755 mm
Width
19402210 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
25 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
7869 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceAutomatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
No-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
Remote with Boot OpenerKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredDark Chrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredPiano Black
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No100000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
YesNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
PhonePhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
220
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
YesNo
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Ventilated Seats
Front onlyFront only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
NoBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather + Alcantara
Head-rests
FrontFront & Rear
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,75,44,6562,90,68,059
Ex-Showroom Price
3,29,00,0002,54,55,000
RTO
33,44,00025,99,500
Insurance
13,00,15610,13,059
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,06,9816,24,785

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