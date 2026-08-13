In 2026 when choosing among the Aston Martin DB11 and BMW XM, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Aston Martin DB11 Price starts at Rs. 3.29 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Evolution and BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid. DB11: 5198 cc engine, 8.9 kmpl mileage. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
DB11 vs XM Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Db11
|Xm
|Brand
|Aston Martin
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 3.29 Cr
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|Range
|-
|4271 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.9 kmpl
|61.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|25.7 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|5198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-