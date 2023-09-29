Saved Articles

Aston Martin DB11 vs Aston Martin DB12

In 2024 when choosing between the Aston Martin DB11 and Aston Martin DB12, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

DB11
Aston Martin DB11
Evolution
₹3.29 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
DB12
Aston Martin DB12
Coupe
₹4.59 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
675 Nm @ 2000 rpm800 Nm @ 2750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.9-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
503 bhp @ 6000 rpm670 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Top Speed
301-
Engine Type
4.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V84.0L M177 Twin-turbocharged V8
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
694-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4-
Drivetrain
RWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine
5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC5198 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
11
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,75,44,6565,23,41,967
Ex-Showroom Price
3,29,00,0004,59,00,000
RTO
33,44,00046,40,000
Insurance
13,00,15618,01,467
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,06,98111,25,033

    Latest News

    The Aston Martin DB12 ushers in a new era for the British supercar manufacturer.
    Aston Martin DB12 supercar launched in India at 4.59 crore
    29 Sept 2023
    Aston Martin DB12 is all set for its India debut.
    Aston Martin DB12 launches in India today. Here is what to expect
    29 Sept 2023
    Aston Martin DB12 is the successor to DB11 supercar. It comes with a new four-litre turbo V8 engine and has a top speed of 325 kmph.
    After DB12, Aston Martin to launch Valhalla in India as it aims rapid growth
    30 Sept 2023
    Aston Martin DB12 borrows its engine from Mercedes-AMG.
    Aston Martin DB12 with 670 bhp to launch on 29th September
    5 Sept 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    Aston Martin, the iconic British supercar manufacturer, has launched the DB12 model in India at a whopping price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.59 crore (ex-showroom).
    Watch: Aston Martin DB12 supercar key features explained
    30 Sept 2023
    Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz in India, spoke exclusively to HT Auto to explain the reasons why AMG performance cars are high on demand in the country. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Why AMG is Mercedes-Benz's fastest growing segment in India
    24 Nov 2021
    The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
    Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
    10 Jul 2020
    Speaking to HT Auto, Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, explains that while there may be a possibility of slight delays and reshuffling of sequence, Mercedes-Benz will go ahead with every car promised here for 2020.
    Some delays but all product launches promised will happen: Mercedes-Benz India
    28 May 2020
