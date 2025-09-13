In 2026 Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Roadster engine makes power and torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Roadster vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Roadster
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|29.06 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|29.1 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS