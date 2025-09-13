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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Roadster engine makes power and torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Roadster vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Roadster Adventure [2024]
BrandYezdi MotorcyclesYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage29.06 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc334 cc
Power29.1 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L-
Ground Clearance
171 mm-
Wheelbase
1440 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg187 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm815 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
29.1 PS29.6 PS
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
29.62 Nm @ 600029.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
334 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Assist & Slipper Clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start Only-
Gear Box
6 Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
Dual shocksMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,20,9952,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,5651,98,111
RTO
15,48515,848
Insurance
11,94512,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7504,857

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Latest Car & Bike News

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