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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Roadster engine makes power and torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Roadster vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Roadster Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandYezdi MotorcyclesYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.94 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage29.06 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc334 cc
Power29.1 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
171 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
194 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
120 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
29.1 PS29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm65 mm
Max Torque
29.62 Nm @ 600028.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Clutch
Assist & Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Dual shocksMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,20,9952,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,5651,95,345
RTO
15,48515,627
Insurance
11,94511,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7504,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
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  News

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