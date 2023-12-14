Saved Articles

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their specifications

YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
₹1.41 Lakhs*
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
₹2.10 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1-
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,3592,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,56,7002,09,900
RTO
13,06616,792
Insurance
10,49410,568
Accessories Charges
2,0990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9195,099

    Latest News

    Mahindra owns 60 per cent of Classic Legends, which manufactures two-wheelers such as Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA.
    Mahindra to invest 525 crore in Classic Legends to boost Jawa, Yezdi, BSA
    14 Dec 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    Jawa-Yezdi will extend the free fuel offer for all customers who book and take delivery of select variants of the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster before the end of this month
    Get one month of free fuel with new Jawa 42 & Yezdi Roadster. But before this date
    21 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    Yezdi has launched Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India.
    Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look
    13 Jan 2022
