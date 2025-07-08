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HomeCompare BikesYZF R15 V3 vs Adventure [2024]

Yamaha YZF R15 V3 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Yamaha YZF R15 V3 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). YZF R15 V3 engine makes power and torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
YZF R15 V3 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yzf r15 v3 Adventure [2024]
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage43 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1325 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg187 kg
Height
1135 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm815 mm
Width
725 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.42s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.93m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
6.65s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.71s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.40s-
Quarter Mile
17.37s @ 118.83kmph-
Highway Mileage
47.92 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.67m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
34.15m-
City Mileage
48.75 kmpl-
Max Power
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
58.7 mm-
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)-
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
11.6:1-
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Deltabox-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monocross (link suspension)Monoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Auxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,3592,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,56,7001,98,111
RTO
13,06615,848
Insurance
10,49412,021
Accessories Charges
2,0990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9194,857

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