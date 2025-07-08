In 2026 Yamaha YZF R15 V3 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). YZF R15 V3 engine makes power and torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
YZF R15 V3 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Yzf r15 v3
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|43 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS
|29.60 PS PS