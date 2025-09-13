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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Yamaha YZF R15 V3 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). YZF R15 V3 engine makes power and torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
YZF R15 V3 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yzf r15 v3 Roadster
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage43 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm171 mm
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1325 mm1440 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg194 kg
Height
1135 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm795 mm
Width
725 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
11.42s-
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.93m-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
6.65s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.71s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
3.40s-
Quarter Mile
17.37s @ 118.83kmph-
Highway Mileage
47.92 kmpl-
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.67m-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
34.15m-
City Mileage
48.75 kmpl-
Max Power
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1-
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Clutch
Wet, multiple-discAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm81 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Deltabox-
Body Type
Sports Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monocross (link suspension)Dual shocks
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic
Features
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Auxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,3592,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,56,7001,93,565
RTO
13,06615,485
Insurance
10,49411,945
Accessories Charges
2,0990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9194,750

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