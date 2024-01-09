In 2024 Yamaha YZF R15 V3 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Yamaha YZF R15 V3 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). YZF R15 V3 engine makes power and torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. YZF R15 V3 vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yzf r15 v3 R15s Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 43 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 155 cc 155 cc Power 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS 18.6 PS PS