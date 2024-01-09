HT Auto
Yamaha YZF R15 V3 vs Yamaha R15S

In 2024 Yamaha YZF R15 V3 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

YZF R15 V3 vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Yzf r15 v3 R15s
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Mileage43 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc155 cc
Power18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS18.6 PS PS

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Ignition
TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11.6:1-
Displacement
155 cc155
Clutch
Wet, multiple-discWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,82,3591,89,884
Ex-Showroom Price
1,56,7001,65,200
RTO
13,06613,216
Insurance
10,49411,468
Accessories Charges
2,0990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,9194,081

    Latest News

    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.
    Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    MS Dhoni was recently spotted riding the EMotorad Doodle V3 electric bicycle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,999
    MS Dhoni gets the EMotorad Doodle V3 e-cycle. Check out its price
    29 Mar 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
