HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesRayZR 125 vs Eeva ZX

Yamaha RayZR 125 vs Zelio Eeva ZX

In 2024 Yamaha RayZR 125 or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

RayZR 125 vs Eeva ZX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rayzr 125 Eeva zx
BrandYamahaZelio
Price₹ 84,730₹ 59,000
Range-60-120 km/charge
Mileage71.33 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-6-8 hrs.

Filters
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹84,730*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Eeva ZX
Zelio Eeva ZX
28 Ah 48V
₹59,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
57.9 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
V-belt automatic-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,85659,000
Ex-Showroom Price
84,73059,000
RTO
6,7780
Insurance
6,3480
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1031,268

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS NTORQ 125null | Petrol | Automatic84.64 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,806 - 88,979**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Suzuki Access 125null | Petrol | Automatic79,899 - 90,500**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Access 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125null | Petrol | Automatic84,730 - 94,830**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125null | Petrol | Automatic76,000 - 96,855**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    BMW Motorrad recalled R 1250 RT, K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL in the US, owing to a faulty suspension strut issue.
    BMW Motorrad recalls R 1250 RT & K 1600 motorcycles in this country. Here's why
    18 Mar 2024
    The 2024 KTM RC 200 arrives in a new black shade, with the option of a blue as well
    KTM updates RC 200, 390 & Adventure 250, 390 for 2024 with new colour options
    5 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
    7 Oct 2021
    RTVS Raider 125 comes based on a completely new engine and platform.&nbsp;
    2021 TVS Raider: Road test review
    16 Sept 2021
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
    2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
    18 Jun 2021
    View all
     