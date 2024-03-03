In 2024 Yamaha RayZR 125 or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 84,730 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (ex-showroom price).
RayZR 125 engine makes power and torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm.
Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours.
The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Eeva ZX has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
RayZR 125 vs Eeva ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rayzr 125
|Eeva zx
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 84,730
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|71.33 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.