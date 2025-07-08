hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesR15 V4 vs Adventure [2024]

Yamaha R15 V4 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]

In 2026 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
R15 V4 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R15 v4 Adventure [2024]
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.73 Lakhs₹ 1.98 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl33.07 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power18.4 PS PS29.60 PS PS

Filters
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Adventure [2024]
Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024]
Matte-Tornado Black
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Yamaha R15 V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1325 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg187 kg
Height
1135 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm815 mm
Width
725 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-130/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
495 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm29.6 PS
Stroke
58.7 mm-
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc-
Starting
Self Start Only-
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 speed6-SPEED
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Linked-Type Monocross SuspensionMonoshock Absorber With Linkage, 7-Step Adjustable Pre Load
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mmTelescopic
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Track,Street-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,98,4942,25,980
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,0501,98,111
RTO
13,84415,848
Insurance
11,60012,021
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2664,857

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The entry-level adventure motorcycle segment has been growing in popularity, with several brands offering products across the range.
Here are 5 of the most affordable adventure bikes for the thrill-seeking rider in you
8 Jul 2025
Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 and Yezdi Adventure are direct competitors to each other.&nbsp;
Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Yezdi Adventure: Price, specs and features compared
13 Sept 2022
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers