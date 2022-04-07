|Engine Type
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
|Displacement
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Max Power
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Clutch
|Wet, multiple-disc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Peak Power
|-
|Gear Box
|6 speed
|6 Speed
|Bore
|58.0 mm
|81 mm
|Battery Capacity
|12 V/ 4 Ah
|-
|Stroke
|58.7 mm
|65 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.6 : 1
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,99,924
|₹2,37,260
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,74,800
|₹2,09,900
|RTO
|₹14,274
|₹16,792
|Insurance
|₹10,850
|₹10,568
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,297
|₹5,099