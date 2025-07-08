In 2026 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
R15 V4 vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R15 v4
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS