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HomeCompare BikesR15 V4 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Yamaha R15 V4 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
R15 V4 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R15 v4 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.73 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power18.4 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha R15 V4 Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left View
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Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Length
1990 mm-
Wheelbase
1325 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg182 kg
Height
1135 mm-
Saddle Height
815 mm800 mm
Width
725 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
495 km337.5 km
Max Speed
140 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple-discWet Multiplate
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Linked-Type Monocross SuspensionMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mmTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Track,StreetRain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,98,4942,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,0501,95,345
RTO
13,84415,627
Insurance
11,60011,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2664,792

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS200undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha R15 V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.71 - 1.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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KTM RC 390undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
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Latest Videos

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2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
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