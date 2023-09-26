In 2026 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
R15 V4 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R15 v4
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS