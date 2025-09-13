In 2026 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
R15 V4 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R15 v4
|Roadster
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS