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Yamaha R15 V4 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
R15 V4 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R15 v4 Yzf r15 v3
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.73 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage45 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc155 cc
Power18.4 PS PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Yamaha R15 V4 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L11 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm170 mm
Length
1990 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg142 kg
Height
1135 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm815 mm
Width
725 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
495 km-
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple-discWet, multiple-disc
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Linked-Type Monocross SuspensionMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside Down Fork (USD Fork), Dia. 37 mmTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Riding Modes
Track,Street-
Speedometer
Digital-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Additional Features
Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVAAuxiliary light, VVA indicator, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA,
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,98,4941,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,73,0501,56,700
RTO
13,84413,066
Insurance
11,60010,494
Accessories Charges
02,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2663,919

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