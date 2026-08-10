In 2026 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
R15 V4 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R15 v4
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.73 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS