In 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm. On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. R15 V4 vs R15S Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS R15 v4 R15s Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.82 Lakhs ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Mileage 55.20 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 155 cc 155 cc Power 18.4 PS PS 18.6 PS PS