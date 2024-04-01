HT Auto
Yamaha R15 V4 vs Yamaha R15S

In 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

R15 V4 vs R15S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R15 v4 R15s
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.82 Lakhs₹ 1.65 Lakhs
Mileage55.20 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc155 cc
Power18.4 PS PS18.6 PS PS

R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc155
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multiple-discWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,07,9811,89,884
Ex-Showroom Price
1,81,7001,65,200
RTO
14,53613,216
Insurance
11,74511,468
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,4704,081

