In 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 or Yamaha R15S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R15 V4 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm.
On the other hand, R15S engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
R15 V4 vs R15S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R15 v4
|R15s
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|₹ 1.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.20 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|18.4 PS PS
|18.6 PS PS