In 2024 Yamaha R15S or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
R15S engine makes power and torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm.
On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour.
The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
R15S vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison