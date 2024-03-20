HT Auto
Yamaha R15S vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 Yamaha R15S or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

R15S vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R15s Yezdi adventure
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.65 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl33.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power18.6 PS PS30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm

R15S
Yamaha R15S
STD
₹1.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,89,8842,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,65,2002,09,900
RTO
13,21616,792
Insurance
11,46810,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,0815,099

