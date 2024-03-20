In 2024 Yamaha R15S or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Yamaha R15S or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha R15S Price starts at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R15S engine makes power and torque 18.6 PS PS & 14.1 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The R15S mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. R15S vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS R15s Yezdi adventure Brand Yamaha Yezdi Motorcycles Price ₹ 1.65 Lakhs ₹ 2.09 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 33.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 155 cc 334 cc Power 18.6 PS PS 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm