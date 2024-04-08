hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMT-15 V2 [2023-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.7 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage56.87 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power18.4 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12.5 L
Length
2015 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm1403 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
141 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm800 mm
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inchFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
480 km337.5 km
Max Speed
122 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Constant mesh 6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mmTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Linked-type Monocross suspensionMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Additional Features
Y-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,9232,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,5501,95,345
RTO
15,02415,627
Insurance
13,34911,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2544,792
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

India Yamaha Motor has introduced updates to its MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR portfolios, aligning with its 'The Call of The Blue' brand campaign.
Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details
8 Apr 2024
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The Yamaha XSR155 is based on the MT-15 V2's underpinnings
Yamaha XSR155 vs MT-15 V2: Which 155 cc Yamaha should you buy in 2025?
17 Nov 2025
The Pulsar N250 and the MT-15 V2 are two competing motorcycles in the Indian streetfighter segment that offer sporty styling with a range of features.
Yamaha MT-15 V2 vs Bajaj Pulsar N250: Which sub-2 lakh streetfighter should you pick
17 Oct 2024
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers