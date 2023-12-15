Saved Articles

Yamaha MT-15 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler

In 2023 Yamaha MT-15 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scrambler
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
Single Tone
₹2.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
Constant mesh 6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,0782,31,776
Ex-Showroom Price
1,67,2002,04,900
RTO
13,37616,392
Insurance
11,50210,484
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1284,981

    Latest News

    The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market
    15 Dec 2023
    Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
    16 Dec 2023
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch today: Price expectation
    14 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    View all
     