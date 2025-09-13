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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025] Roadster
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.7 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage56.87 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power18.4 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12.5 L
Length
2015 mm-
Ground Clearance
170 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm1440 mm
Height
1070 mm-
Kerb Weight
141 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm795 mm
Width
800 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inchFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
YesDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
480 km-
Max Speed
122 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple DiscAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
Constant mesh 6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Linked-type Monocross suspensionDual shocks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Y-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
4.0 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,97,9232,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,69,5501,93,565
RTO
15,02415,485
Insurance
13,34911,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2544,750
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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Latest Car & Bike News

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