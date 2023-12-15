In 2023 Yamaha MT-15 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Yamaha MT-15 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). MT-15 engine makes power and torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less