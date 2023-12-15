Saved Articles

Yamaha MT-15 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2023 Yamaha MT-15 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Smoke Grey
₹1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm29 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple Disc-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
Constant mesh 6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,92,0782,24,363
Ex-Showroom Price
1,67,2001,98,142
RTO
13,37615,851
Insurance
11,50210,370
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,1284,822

