In 2026 Yamaha FZ-X or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZ-X engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
FZ-X vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fz-x
|Roadster
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|12.4 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS