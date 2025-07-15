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Yamaha FZ-X vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Yamaha FZ-X or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZ-X engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
FZ-X vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fz-x Roadster
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage55.11 to 55.11 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc334 cc
Power12.4 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X
Metallic Black and Dark Matte Blue
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Yamaha FZ-X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L12.5 L
Length
2020 mm-
Ground Clearance
165 mm171 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1440 mm
Height
1115 mm-
Kerb Weight
139 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm795 mm
Width
785 mm-
ABS
Single ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
96 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
57.9 mm65 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multiple-discAssist & Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, 41mm Inner Tube Diameter, with Fork BootTelescopic
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross SuspensionDual shocks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Yamaha Motorcycle Connect, ECO indicator-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,39,4342,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,19,1941,93,565
RTO
11,03615,485
Insurance
9,20411,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9964,750

FZ-X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 14: Yamaha FZ-X hybrid launched, Hyundai Aura lineup rejigged, Mercedes GLC 400 4MATIC EV teased
15 Jul 2025
The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
At the heart of the new FZ-X Hybrid is a 149 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched at 1.50 lakh. Check details
14 Jul 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
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The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
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The new chrome shade extends to the headlamp nacelle and fuel tank, while the wheels continue to be finished in gold
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8 Feb 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.16 lakh.
2021 Yamaha FZ-X launched at 1.16 lakh
18 Jun 2021
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
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