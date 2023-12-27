In 2023 Yamaha FZ-X or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Yamaha FZ-X or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs 84,730 (ex-showroom price). FZ-X engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-X in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The FZ-X mileage is around 48.0 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less