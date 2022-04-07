|Max Power
|12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|57.9 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Transistor Controlled Ignition
|Transistor controlled ignition
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|9.6 : 1
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multiple-disc
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|57.3 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,36,912
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,16,800
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹9,874
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹6,888
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹3,350
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,942
|₹3,570