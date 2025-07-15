In 2026 Yamaha FZ-X or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ-X Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZ-X engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The FZ-X mileage is around 55.11 to 55.11 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
FZ-X vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fz-x
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55.11 to 55.11 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|12.4 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS