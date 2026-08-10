In 2026 Yamaha FZS-FI V3 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZS-FI V3 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
FZS-FI V3 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fzs-fi v3
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|49.31 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|12.4 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS