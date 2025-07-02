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Yamaha FZS-FI V3 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Yamaha FZS-FI V3 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). FZS-FI V3 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
FZS-FI V3 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs-fi v3 Rayzr 125
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.13 Lakhs₹ 74,960
Mileage49.31 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc125 cc
Power12.4 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Speedometer
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L5.2 L
Length
1990 mm1880 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg99 kg
Height
1080 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm785 mm
Width
780 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
149 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-discDry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
OptionalYes
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Muffler Cover, Tank Pad (Optional), Skid Plate (Optional), Rear Footrest (Optional), USB Charger (Optional), Seat Cover (Optional), Engine Guard (Optional),Smart Motor Generator System
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,28,39986,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,12,69374,960
RTO
9,0155,996
Insurance
6,6915,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7591,868
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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