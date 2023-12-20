Saved Articles

Yamaha FZS-FI V3 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2023 Yamaha FZS-FI V3 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD Bluetooth
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-discWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
57.3 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,2412,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,21,4001,81,700
RTO
9,71214,536
Insurance
7,12911,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9714,470

