In 2023 Yamaha FZS-FI V3 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS-FI V3 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm & 13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.