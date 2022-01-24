In 2026 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
FZS 25 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fzs 25
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS
|29.77 PS PS