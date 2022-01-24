In 2026 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
FZS 25 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fzs 25
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS