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Yamaha FZS 25 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2026 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
FZS 25 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs 25 Yzf r15 v3
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl43 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc155 cc
Power20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS

Filters
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Yamaha FZS 25 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Headlight
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L11 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
2015 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
154 kg142 kg
Height
1105 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm815 mm
Width
820 mm725 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.8:111.6:1
Displacement
249 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet,multiple discWet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
74 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Chassis
DiamondDeltabox
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports BikesSports Bikes
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross SuspensionMonocross (link suspension)
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Engine Kill Switch
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
YesYes
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,9811,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,3001,56,700
RTO
11,67413,066
Insurance
10,08710,494
Accessories Charges
3,9202,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5463,919

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