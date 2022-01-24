In 2026 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
FZS 25 vs R15 V4 Comparison