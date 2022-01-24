In 2026 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
FZS 25 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fzs 25
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS
|18.4 PS PS