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HomeCompare BikesFZS 25 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

Yamaha FZS 25 vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
FZS 25 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs 25 Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.39 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity249 cc155 cc
Power20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS18.4 PS PS

Filters
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Yamaha FZS 25 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Headlight
Front Tyre View
Engine
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
14 L10 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm170 mm
Length
2015 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
154 kg141 kg
Height
1105 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm810 mm
Width
820 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
58 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.8:1-
Displacement
249 cc155 cc
Clutch
Wet,multiple discWet, Multiple Disc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
74 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes-
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross SuspensionLinked-type Monocross suspension
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic upside down Front Fork, 37 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
Dual Channel-
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 6 Ah4.0 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
DRLs
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,64,9811,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,3001,69,550
RTO
11,67415,024
Insurance
10,08713,349
Accessories Charges
3,9200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5464,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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