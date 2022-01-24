In 2026 Yamaha FZS 25 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS 25 engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
FZS 25 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison