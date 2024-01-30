In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZS FI V4 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl. FZS FI V4 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs fi v4 Yzf r15 v3 Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.29 Lakhs ₹ 1.41 Lakhs Mileage 46 kmpl 43 kmpl Engine Capacity 149 cc 155 cc Power 12.4 PS PS 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS