In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS FI V4 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. FZS FI V4 vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs fi v4 R15 v4 Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.29 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 46 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 149 cc 155 cc Power 12.4 PS PS 18.4 PS PS