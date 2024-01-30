In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
FZS FI V4 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
FZS FI V4 vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fzs fi v4
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.29 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|12.4 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS