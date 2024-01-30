Saved Articles

Yamaha FZS FI V4 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

FZS FI V4 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs fi v4 Fzs 25
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.29 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage46 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc249 cc
Power12.4 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS
Filters
FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm58 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-discWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant mesh, 5-speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm74 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,42,8851,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,28,9001,39,300
RTO
10,31211,674
Insurance
3,67310,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0713,546

