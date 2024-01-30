In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Yamaha FZS FI V4 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZS FI V4 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl. FZS FI V4 vs FZS 25 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fzs fi v4 Fzs 25 Brand Yamaha Yamaha Price ₹ 1.29 Lakhs ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Mileage 46 kmpl 40 kmpl Engine Capacity 149 cc 249 cc Power 12.4 PS PS 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS