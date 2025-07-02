In 2026 Yamaha FZ-FI V3 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). FZ-FI V3 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
FZ-FI V3 vs RayZR 125 Comparison