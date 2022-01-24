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Yamaha FZ-FI V3 vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 Yamaha FZ-FI V3 or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). FZ-FI V3 engine makes power and torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fz-fi v3 Fzs 25
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage49.30 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity149 cc249 cc
Power12.4 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat
Exhaust View
Headlight
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L14 L
Length
1990 mm2015 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
135 kg154 kg
Height
1080 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
790 mm820 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/60-17Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm58 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
149 cc249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-discWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
57.3 mm74 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic forkTelescopic Fork
Rear Suspension
7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
ECO Indicator-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,27,2551,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,08,4661,39,300
RTO
10,17711,674
Insurance
8,61210,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,7353,546

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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