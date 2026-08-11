In 2026 Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power and torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
FZ 25 [2020-2023] vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Roadster
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|249 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS
|29.1 PS PS