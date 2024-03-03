In 2024 Yamaha Fascino 125 or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 59,048 (ex-showroom price).
Fascino 125 engine makes power and torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm.
Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours.
The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Legender has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Fascino 125 vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fascino 125
|Legender
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 80,100
|₹ 59,048
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|50 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.