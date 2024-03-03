In 2024 Yamaha Fascino 125 or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Yamaha Fascino 125 or Zelio Eeva ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (ex-showroom price). Fascino 125 engine makes power and torque 8.2 bhp PS & 10.3 Nm. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. Eeva ZX has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Fascino 125 vs Eeva ZX Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fascino 125 Eeva zx Brand Yamaha Zelio Price ₹ 80,100 ₹ 59,000 Range - 60-120 km/charge Mileage 50 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 125 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6-8 hrs.