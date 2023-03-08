In 2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). Fascino 125 engine makes power and torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl. Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge.
Fascino 125 vs Wynn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fascino 125
|Wynn
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yulu
|Price
|₹ 77,200
|₹ 55,555
|Range
|-
|68 km/charge
|Mileage
|49 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-