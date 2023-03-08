hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesFascino 125 vs Wynn

Yamaha Fascino 125 vs Yulu Wynn

In 2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). Fascino 125 engine makes power and torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl. Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge.
Fascino 125 vs Wynn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fascino 125 Wynn
BrandYamahaYulu
Price₹ 77,200₹ 55,555
Range-68 km/charge
Mileage49 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity125 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Yamaha Fascino 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L-
Ground Clearance
145 mm-
Length
1920 mm1630 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1200 mm
Kerb Weight
98 kg-
Additional Storage
21 L-
Height
1150 mm740 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm740 mm
Width
685 mm670 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-60/100-12, Rear :-80/80-12
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph24.9 kmph
Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
57.9 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
125 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
52.4 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingSpring coil
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescope
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Smart Motor Generator System-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
21 L-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,39155,555
Ex-Showroom Price
77,20055,555
RTO
6,1760
Insurance
6,0150
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9211,194

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
28 Apr 2023
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
The BE 07 will be more practical than the BE 06 because of its design language.
Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads
10 Aug 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
18 Jun 2021
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers