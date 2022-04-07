|Max Power
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.9 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|10.2:1
|-
|Displacement
|125 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Remote Start,Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|V-belt automatic
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹81,527
|₹51,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹70,000
|₹51,000
|RTO
|₹5,600
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹5,927
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,752
|₹1,096