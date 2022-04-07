HT Auto
Yamaha Fascino 125 vs YObykes Yo Drift

Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Hybrid Drum
₹70,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Yo Drift
YObykes Yo Drift
Drift STD
₹51,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm-
Stroke
57.9 mm-
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10.2:1-
Displacement
125 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
V-belt automatic-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52.4 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,52751,000
Ex-Showroom Price
70,00051,000
RTO
5,6000
Insurance
5,9270
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7521,096

