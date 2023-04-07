In 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Aerox 155 engine makes power and torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less