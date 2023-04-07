Saved Articles

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal Automatic-
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm81 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,4242,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,8002,09,900
RTO
11,79416,792
Insurance
13,05310,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6035,099

