In 2026 Yamaha Aerox 155 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Aerox 155 engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Aerox 155 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aerox 155
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.62 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|29.77 PS PS