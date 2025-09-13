hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesAerox 155 vs Roadster

Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster

In 2026 Yamaha Aerox 155 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Aerox 155 engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Aerox 155 vs Roadster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Aerox 155 Roadster
BrandYamahaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.4 Lakhs₹ 1.94 Lakhs
Mileage48.62 kmpl29.06 kmpl
Engine Capacity155 cc334 cc
Power15 PS PS29.1 PS PS

Filters
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Roadster
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Sharkskin Blue
₹1.94 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Yamaha Aerox 155 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm171 mm
Length
1980 mm-
Wheelbase
1350 mm1440 mm
Height
1150 mm-
Additional Storage
24.5 L-
Kerb Weight
126 kg194 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
230 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.30s-
Range
220 Km-
Max Speed
111 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8000 rpm29.1 PS
Stroke
58.7 mm65 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm29.62 Nm @ 6000
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve-
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal AutomaticAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6-2.0
Bore
58.0 mm81 mm
Chassis
Underbone-
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork 26 mmTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Unit swingDual shocks
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
No-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
24.5 L-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Position light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch-
Pass Switch
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Optional-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5952,20,995
Ex-Showroom Price
1,40,3201,93,565
RTO
11,22515,485
Insurance
11,05011,945
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4944,750
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Yezdi Roadster gets massive improvements and comprehensive changes, almost signifying a re-launch of the motorcycle
2025 Yezdi Roadster Review: Modern Renaissance
13 Sept 2025
Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched at 1.53 lakh. Here are the changes
6 May 2025
Classic Legends will launch a special edition Yezdi Roadster on March 3, 2025
Yezdi Roadster special edition teased ahead of March 3 debut: What we know so far
13 Feb 2026
Yamaha Aerox 155 S in the Iconic Racing Blue shade.
2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S: Take a look at 5 key features of the updated scooter
7 May 2025
The Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf special edition has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.09 lakh, introductory ex-showroom
Yezdi Roadster Red Wolf launched at 2.09 lakh with neo-retro design details
2 Mar 2026
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
16 Nov 2019
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers