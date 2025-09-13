In 2026 Yamaha Aerox 155 or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Aerox 155 engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm. On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.1 PS PS & 29.62 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl. The Roadster mileage is around 29.06 kmpl.
Aerox 155 vs Roadster Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Aerox 155
|Roadster
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.94 Lakhs
|Mileage
|48.62 kmpl
|29.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|155 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|29.1 PS PS