Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD Bluetooth
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
155 cc149 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal AutomaticWet, multi-disc
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2bs6
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,68,4241,38,241
Ex-Showroom Price
1,42,8001,21,400
RTO
11,7949,712
Insurance
13,0537,129
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,6032,971

