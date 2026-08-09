In 2026 White Carbon Motors GT5 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
GT5 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gt5
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|White Carbon Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|100-150 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
|-