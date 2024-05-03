In 2024 Warivo Motors Smarty or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Warivo Motors Smarty Price starts at Rs. 74,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,030 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Smarty has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Smarty vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Smarty
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Warivo Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 74,300
|₹ 85,030
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hrs.
|-