HT Auto

Warivo Motors Nexa vs Yulu Wynn

In 2024 Warivo Motors Nexa or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.
Nexa vs Wynn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nexa Wynn
BrandWarivo MotorsYulu
Price₹ 58,300₹ 55,555
Range70-80 km/charge68 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-8 Hrs.-

Filters
Nexa
Warivo Motors Nexa
DS
₹58,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wynn
Yulu Wynn
STD
₹55,555*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-60/100-12, Rear :-80/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1830 mm1630 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm-
Kerb Weight
67 kg-
Height
1140 mm740 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-8 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,30055,555
Ex-Showroom Price
58,30055,555
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2531,194

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
    Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
    28 Apr 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Nexa saw retails of 5.61 lakh units in FY 2023-24.
    Maruti Suzuki sub-brands drive dominance in Indian PV market. Here’s how
    12 Apr 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has launched six NEXA compact-format workshops for non-urban locations
    Maruti Suzuki expands NEXA retail network to non-urban locations
    6 Feb 2024
    Maruti Suzuki sells Ciaz, Ignis and XL6 through its Nexa retail outlets.
    Maruti Suzuki's premium retail chain NEXA completes eight years of operations
    24 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     