In 2024 Warivo Motors Nexa or Yulu Wynn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Warivo Motors Nexa Price starts at Rs. 58,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yulu Wynn Price starts at Rs. 55,555 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nexa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Wynn has a range of up to 68 km/charge. Yulu offers the Wynn in 1 colour.
Nexa vs Wynn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexa
|Wynn
|Brand
|Warivo Motors
|Yulu
|Price
|₹ 58,300
|₹ 55,555
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|68 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-8 Hrs.
|-